SOP: S’wak cops issue 23 compounds today, more than half in Kuching

KUCHING (Sept 10): The Sarawak police have issued 23 compounds today for various standard operating procedure (SOP) violations throughout the state, with more than half were issued in Kuching.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily Covid-19 update said 12 police compounds were issued in Kuching, Bintulu (6), Miri (3) and Sibu and Mukah one compound respectively.

Of the total compounds, six were issued for failure to scan MySejahtera QR code or recording attendance before entering premises, six for gathering and not practicing social distancing, four were issued to premises owners allowing customers to dine in at their premises, two for dining in, two for premises operating beyond the permitted time; and one each for not possessing inter-district travel permit, not wearing face masks, and visiting premises under the negative list, SDMC said.

This brought total cumulative number of police compounds issued since March 2020 to 10, 654.

Meanwhile, SDMC said the Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) have issued a total of five SOP violation compounds today – out of which four were issued to those who did not register in the logbook or MySejahtera and one for not wearing face mask.

All in all, the total cumulative number of compounds issued by local authorities currently stands at 1,471.