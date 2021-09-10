Tawau hospital receives 21 Advanced Purification Systems

TAWAU: Tawau General Hospital received another batch of contributions from the Chinese Chamber of Commerce Tawau and Tawau Agriculture Association which are the organizers of a special fund-raising drive to help equip the hospital and to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The two organizations presented 21 units of Advanced Purification Systems on Friday morning.

The systems were handed over to the hospital immediately after they arrived in Tawau. These Advanced Purification Systems with Ultra Violet (UV) would help to purify the air in the hospital wards, especially the older wards which are not connected to the centralized air-condition system.

The systems are capable to reduce airborne germs, particles and reduce unpleasant odour. The cost of these systems is about RM120,000.

They were presented on behalf of the organizers by Chinese Chamber of Commerce Tawau president Chia Seong Fatt and secretary general William Tan.

Also present was businessman Willis Lim. Representing Tawau General Hospital was its assistant director, Dr Pang Chun Song.

Besides purifying the air, the systems would also help to speed up recovery of the patients while providing a healthier and more comfortable environment in the wards. They would be better protected.

Dr Pang thanked the Chamber of Commerce Tawau, Tawau Agriculture Association and the generous donors who have responded to the donation drive. He said the contributions were most timely and welcomed. The purification systems would be put into use immediately.

Meanwhile, Chia said ever since the pandemic started the general public have been very

concerned and paid full attention to the needs and assistance sought by the frontliners. The responsibilities of fighting the pandemic do not lie purely on the shoulders of the frontliners alone but everyone of us has the same responsibility to help and assist in whatever way we could.

“That’s why Chinese Chamber of Commerce Tawau and Tawau Agriculture Association have taken the initiative to launch two donation drives to help the Tawau General Hospital. The first donation drive was launched last year with more than RM1 million collected and has been channelled to the hospital in the form of medical equipment,” he said.

The Advanced Purification Systems presented on Friday morning was a second batch

of equipment purchased from the current donation drive which is still on going.

Chia also announced that another portion of the donation has been used to aid the operation of a temporary vaccination centre at the Tawau Basketball Association Hall (beside Petronas station) located near Jalan Mawar, Tawau. The centre started operation on 4th September 2021.

He hopes the opening of another vaccination centre would help to speed up the vaccination process and achieving the herd immunity soonest possible.

Chia again called on those who have not been vaccinated to come forward to do so.

To make the process simpler they could simply walk into the vaccination centre without prior registration or appointment.

As the current donation drive is still on-going he hoped more members of the public will donate generously to the fund.

To donate the public could contact Chinese Chamber of Commerce Tawau president Chia Seong Fatt at 019-8832200, Gan Hock Song, advisor of the Tawau Agriculture Association (019-8839950) ), Low Foong Meng, Vice President of Chinese Chamber of Commerce Tawau (012-8012466), William Tan, Secretary-General of Chinese Chamber of Commerce Tawau (012-6881071), Datuk Michael Ng, treasurer of Tawau Agriculture Association (012-8136699), Willis Lim, (012-8115999).

The public can also remit donations directly to the following bank account: Dewan Perniagaan Tionghua Tawau, Alliance Bank: 100570010008280.

Please send all remittance receipts via WhatsApp to any of the above contact persons.