Top Glove to resume exports to US, cleared of ‘forced labour’ ban by Customs and Border Protection

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 10): The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has cleared rubber glove makers Top Glove Corporation to resume exporting and selling its gloves to the country.

In a statement, Top Glove said that this comes following a modification of the findings done by CBP, adding that the firm’s disposable gloves would be admissible at all US ports of entry from Sept 10 onwards.

“Top Glove wishes to express its utmost appreciation to CBP for its responsiveness in modification of the Finding. Top Glove also wishes to thank the Malaysian government and the company’s valued stakeholders for their support and understanding in this matter.

“Top Glove remains committed to the health, safety and well being of its people. The company will continue to work hard and smart towards becoming an industry leader in this area and meeting the growing expectations of its stakeholders,” said Top Glove.

In an accompanying document by the US CBP, the agency said that its findings showed that Top Glove is no longer in violation of Section 307 of the Tariff Act of 1930.

“On March 29, 2021, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), with the approval of the Secretary of Homeland Security, issued a Finding that certain disposable gloves, were mined, produced, or manufactured in Malaysia by Top Glove Corporation Bhd with the use of convict, forced, or indentured labour, and were being, or were likely to be, imported into the United States.

“CBP has now determined, based upon additional information, that such merchandise is no longer being, or is likely to be, imported into the United States in violation of section 307 of the Tariff Act of 1930, as amended,” said AnnMarie Highsmith, Executive Assistant Commissioner of the Office of Trade.

In the last year, the CBP banned US imports from three Malaysian firms on suspicions of forced labour: Top Glove, the world’s biggest latex glove manufacturer, and two top palm oil producers.

Top Glove said in April it has resolved all indicators of forced labour found at its factories. But the ban remained in place, and the agency in May seized two shipments of Top Glove products that entered the United States.

Reuters reported that Canada is also investigating allegations of forced labour in Malaysia’s palm oil and glove manufacturing industries. — Malay Mail