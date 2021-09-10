Unemployed man charged with 15 sexual offences against step-daughters

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 10): An unemployed 30-year-old man pleaded not guilty in two courts in Selayang here today to 15 counts of committing sexual offences against his step-daughters.

In the Sessions Court before judge Nor Rajiah Mat Zin, he was charged with three counts of committing unnatural sex and four counts of committing physical sexual assault on his two step-daughters, who are now aged 19 and 20, at their house in Sri Gombak near here between Aug 29, 2015 and Aug 25, 2020.

On the charge with committing unnatural sex, he was charged under Section 377C of the Penal Code, which provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping, if found guilty.

The charges for physical assault are framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 201, which provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

In the other court, before Magistrate Nur Hafizah Rajuni, the man was charged with eight counts of using criminal force on the same victims with intent to outrage their modesty.

The offence was committed at the same location between Aug 27, 2015 and March 15, 2017.

He faced a maximum imprisonment of 10 years, or with fine, or whipping, or any two of the punishments, if found guilty of the offence under Section 354 of the Penal Code.

The Sessions Court allowed him bail of RM40,000 with one surety, while the Magistrate’s Court set bail at RM16,500 for all charges.

The man was also ordered by both courts to report himself at a police station on the first day of every month pending disposal of the cases and not to stay in the house occupied by the victims.

Both court set Oct 20 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutors Nur Intan Syakieraah Zakaria and Wan Nur Iman Wan Ahmad Afzal prosecuted, while lawyer Mohammed Fudhail Ahmad Zulaini. – Bernama