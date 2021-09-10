Vietnamese vessel, crew caught for illegal fishing

KUCHING (Sept 10): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) nabbed seven Vietnamese nationals for encroachment and illegal fishing in Sarawak waters.

MMEA state director First Admiral Zin Azman Md Yunus said the Vietnamese men aged between 19 and 45 years old were arrested 167 nautical miles north east of Tanjung Po here around 7.40am yesterday.

He said they also detained what looked like a Vietnamese fishing vessel based on its physical structure and registration number.

“The boat tried to escape when approached for inspection but was quickly intercepted by the enforcement team.

“During inspection, it was found that the boat did not have any documents and permission from the director-general of Fisheries Malaysia to carry out fishing activities in Malaysian waters,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Zin Azman also said the seven crew members and the skipper failed to produce any valid documents.

“The vessel and the crew were later escorted to Tun Abang Salahuddin Maritime Complex (Komtas) here for further investigation.

“The vessel, fish (1,300kg), fishing equipment and diesel (1,300 litres) are worth about RM600,000,” he said.

The case will be investigated under the Fisheries Act 1985, for carrying out fishing in Malaysian waters without a valid permit, and Immigration Act 1959/63 for failing to show any identification documents.

“The skipper could be fined up to RM6 million, the crew RM600,000 each while the vessel could be forfeited by the Malaysian government,” he added.

As a precautionary measure, Zin Azman said those detained were screened for Covid-19 by Ministry of Health personnel upon arrival at the jetty.

He also said any complaints and information regarding any suspicious activities in the sea can be reported to its 24-hour Operations Centre at 082-432544 or MERS 999.