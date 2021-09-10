With 3,734 new Covid-19 cases, Sarawak tops table for fifth consecutive day

KUCHING (Sept 10): Sarawak has continued to top the nation’s daily Covid-19 statistics for the fifth consecutive day with 3,734 cases reported today.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a Facebook post that today’s figures brought Sarawak’s cumulative number of cases to 147,764.

Nationwide, 21,176 new cases were reported, bringing the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 1,940,950.

Selangor remained in second place today with 3,595 cases, followed by Johor (2,297), Sabah (2,246), Penang (1,939), Kedah (1,808), Perak (1,366), and Kelantan (1,254).

States and territories that recorded three-digit new cases were Pahang (853), Terengganu (776), Melaka (485), Kuala Lumpur (467), and Negeri Sembilan (252).

Also reporting new cases today were Perlis (77), Putrajaya (21), and Labuan (6).

Dr Noor Hisham also said that as of noon yesterday, 82 per cent of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) bed capacity (up to 1,590 beds) nationwide has been taken up.

He said non-ICU beds being used for Covid-19 cases stood at 17,493 or 77 per cent.

“For Sarawak, the number of ICU beds in use stands at 120 (73 per cent), while 1,022 (87 per cent) non-ICU beds are in use,” he added.