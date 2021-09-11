115 families homeless in Telipok squatter fire

KOTA KINABALU: About 115 families were made homeless when fire destroyed 23 wooden houses at a squatter area in Telipok here on Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson from the state fire and rescue department said teams from the Lintas fire station responded to a 1.07pm distress call and were assisted by teams from the Kota Kinabalu and Tuaran fire stations.

The spokesperson said firefighters faced difficulty in reaching the location as the road leading to the squatter was not only narrow, but was blocked by vehicles parked along the sides.

No untoward incident was reported.

Firefighters believed the fire started from one of the houses and spread quickly as most were built close together.

The actual cause and total loss are still under investigation.