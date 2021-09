20 more localities in Sarawak put under EMCO

KUCHING (Sept 11): Several villages and longhouses were among 20 localities in the state that have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

The villages include Kampung San Demam, Undop in Sri Aman, which was put under EMCO from Sept 8 to 21; Kampung Hulu and Kampung Semarang, both in Maludam, Pusa which were put under EMCO from Sept 11 to 24, SDMC said in its daily Covid-19 update.

In Bintulu, Rh Peter Anak Suring, Sg Silas Tabau at Jalan Ulu Sebauh was placed under EMCO from Sept 9 to 22, while in Tatau, Rh Vicky Anak Angkalom, Jalan Tatau/Bintulu from Sept 10 to 23.

A total of nine longhouses in Pakan were placed under EMCO from Sept 11 to 24.

They were Rh Elly, Kerangan Langgir; Rh Ganda, Manding; Rh Kadam, Sg Buloh Wak; Rh Barak, Nyalak Ili; Rh Jembau, Tanjong Kedang; Rh Suie, Wak; Rh Richard Dom, Lubok Geraji; Rh Mancha, Nanga Moa, Ulu Sigai; and Rh Lawang, Sg Kura.

Two longhouses in Sarikei, namely Rh Rampai, Sg Anyit Selangan and Rh Usay, Sg Tukup, Sare would be placed under EMCO from Sept 12 to 25.

Also placed under EMCO from Sept 12 to 25 would be four longhouses in Betong. They are Rh Alexander, Aur Bangat; Rh Basil Malaka, Traie, Debak; Rh Dussie, Bukong Asal; and Rh Mandau, Sg Rian, Spaoh.

Further, SDMC informed that five localities would have their EMCO period extended.

The EMCO at Rh Ngilah, Bara in Lubok Antu has been extended from Sept 11 to 25, while Rh Sambun, Nanga Kesit in Lubok Antu would have its EMCO extended from Sept 12 to 20.

The EMCO at three localities would be extended from Sept 12 to 25. They are Rh Gindu, Lubau Baru in Betong; Kampung Hilir, Beladin in Pusa; and Kampung Keranji in Lundu.

Meanwhile, SDMC announced the end of EMCO for eight localities today.

They are Rh Jelai, Engkala Krian in Saratok; Kampung Serayan Ulu in Lundu; Kampung Kaman in Bau; Kampung Hulu, Spaoh in Betong; Rh Aka, Nanga Tapih in Betong; Uma Kulit, Sungai Asap (Blok G, H, J, K & L) in Belaga; Uma Bakah, Sungai Asap (Blok B, C, J & K) in Belaga; and Uma Kelap, Sungai Asap (Blok B) in Belaga.