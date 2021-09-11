687 students from two Dalat schools receive first dose of Covid jab

SIBU (Sept 11): A total of 687 Form 4 and Form 5 students from SMK Dalat and SMK Oya received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the vaccination centre (PPV) in SMK Dalat yesterday.

The national Covid-19 vaccination programme for adolescents in the Dalat district started at 8am for SMK Dalat students and 11am for SMK Oya students.

According to Dalat Education Office Student Affairs Unit officer Philip Apong, there were 474 students from SMK Dalat and 198 students from SMK Oya.

From the total, 359 students were 16-year-olds while the remaining 328 were 17-year-olds.

Twelve students from the interior, namely Nanga Baoh, were also present to receive the jab.

“The vaccination programme will be carried out in Igan Health Clinic tomorrow,” said Dalat Deputy Education officer (Student Development Sector) Cynthia Charles Leo.

A Form Five student from SMK Dalat, Nooryana Omar, 17, admitted she felt nervous while waiting for her turn to receive the vaccine. She was accompanied by her mother Hasline Idu, 52, from Kampung Kekan Dalat.

Present to monitor the vaccination process was SMK Dalat principal Mohd Yusri Azhar and Dalat Education Office School Improvement Partners officer Nor Hayati Sulaiman.

Elsewhere in Tanjung Manis, vaccination for the adolescents aged 16 and 17 years old was held at the PPV in SMK Belawai’s Dewan Sri Barong.

A total of 192 Form 4 and 5 students from SMK Belawai received their vaccine jab starting 9.30am.

Meanwhile, a total of 32 students from this district’s schooling outside the area were successfully traced and registered for the vaccination programme.

A total of 16 non-schooling teenagers from this district also received their jab.

Some 40 people comprising healthcare workers, SMK Belawai teachers, Rela (People’s Volunteer Corps), police, health volunteers and non-health volunteers worked at this PPV.

The programme ended about 6pm.