All orangutans tested negative of Covid-19

KOTA KINABALU: In the wake of Covid-19 outbreak which has seen a number of daily cases skyrocket in Sabah in the recent months, the state Wildlife Department has taken the initiative of testing all its captive orangutans in its managed facilities namely the Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre and at Lok Kawi Wildlife Park.

“As we had Covid-19 positive cases among the keepers and staff working at two of the only facilities in Sabah that house captive and semi-captive orangutans, we immediately initiated our full lockdown on the primate facility by testing all of the orangutans to make sure that they are free of the virus,” said the assistant director and veterinarian of the Sabah Wildlife Department, Dr Sen Nathan.

“Testing for Covid-19 has been a vital tool in helping us get through this pandemic, and it is similarly important for this orangutan population, because the disease could prove vastly detrimental to their health and set back their rehabilitation. With all results coming back negative, this is a testament to the stringent care being carried out by our staff,” added Sen.

A total of 30 orangutans were tested by a veterinary team from Sabah Wildlife Department and Wildlife Rescue Unit headed by Dr Rosa Sipangkui, Dr Nabila Sarkawi and assisted by Dr Mischellena Samanthan and Dr Umamaheswary Kalamanathan.

“Thankfully all the orangutans tested negative for Covid-19. I have directed our veterinary team to continue to monitor all the orangutans closely for any signs and symptoms of Covid -19 infection and to repeat the test on a scheduled basis,” said Sabah Wildlife Department director Augustine Tuuga.

According to him, this is the first time that any orangutan has been tested using a Covid-19 Antigen test in the whole of Malaysia.

“It is of our utmost priority to make sure the health and well-being of the orangutans are given the best veterinary care possible. We are exceptionally grateful to Datuk Sue Sheward, chairperson of Orangutan Appeal UK (OAUK) for coming forward without hesitation to assist us in the funding of the Covid-19 Antigen test kits, pulse oximeters, preventive medication for the orangutans and staff of Sepilok and WRU,” Tuuga added.

“OAUK is proud to have been able to provide the funding for the Covid-19 Antigen test kits, pulse oximeters and preventative medication for the orangutans and staff of Sepilok and WRU,” said its chairperson and founder, Datuk Sue Sheward.

“Orangutans share 96.4 per cent of our DNA. It is vital we are able to test them for the virus in order to continue to protect the species. Similarly, the health and well-being of our staff is important as they have been working as normal throughout the pandemic to provide the same high level of care they have always done,” added Sue.

“The Appeal is thrilled to hear all tests on the orangutans have come back negative. The staff at Sepilok should be applauded for their continued commitment to the outstanding care they provide to the orangutans, especially during these difficult times” she concluded.

This year OAUK will also be supporting the conservation activities that will be conducted by SWD’s newly formed unit called the Endangered Species Conservation Unit that is based in Lahad Datu besides supporting the Wildlife Rescue Unit and Sepilok Orangutan Appeal.