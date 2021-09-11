Association appeals to authorities for fairness in issuing summonses to coffeeshops

SIBU (Sept 11): The relevant authorities have been called to be fair in issuing summonses to coffeeshop operators here over non-compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP).

In making this call, Sibu Coffeeshop and Restaurant Owners Association deputy officer of general affairs Hii Hiong Siu pleaded for understanding from the enforcement officials regarding the difficulties faced by the coffeeshop operators as some of them had been having trouble in dealing with errant customers.

“You have to understand, we always advise the customers to adhere to the SOP, but there are definitely some who refuse to listen to us.

“It is easy for people to say for us to not accept the customers, but what’d happen if customers suddenly turned aggressive?

“We’d no other choice,” he said at a press conference yesterday.

Thus, Hii regarded the issuance of the RM10,000 summons to any coffeeshop operator who had to deal with errant customers as ‘unfair’.

“We, the coffeeshop operators, can only give advice, but we do not have the authority to chase the customers away.

“We would not know what kind of customers we are dealing with, so we cannot offend them,” he pointed out.

Hii, nonetheless, commended the authorities for implementing strict enforcement in ensuring that everyone would adhere to the SOPs, adding that this must continue on.

“We need the enforcement to help us. However, please understand us and listen to our explanation before issuing any summons.

“RM10,000 is a big burden to us, the coffeeshop operators, especially during this time of the pandemic. Even if there’s a 50 per cent discount, RM5,000 is so hard to earn,” he appealed.

Adding on, Hii said the association had requested the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) to look into the matter.

Moreover, he said while some businesses had slowly picked up, there are a number of coffeeshops, especially those operating at night, that were still struggling.

On another subject, Hii hoped that the government could expedite the payment of the one-off financial assistance of RM10,000 to the business owners as soon as possible.

The aid under Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) would be paid in two tranches – half of the amount this month, and the remainder this December.