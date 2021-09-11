Bandar Kuching rep believes Pakatan MPs will support reforms by Prime Minister, Perikatan Nasional

KUCHING (Sept 11): Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii believes that Pakatan Harapan (PH) MPs will support the reforms to be undertaken by the Prime Minister and the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

In a statement today, Dr Yii said that what has been laid out are the demands put forth by the PH leaders during their meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and other subsequent meetings as a step to carry out important parliamentary reforms as part of the discussed Confidence, Supply and Reform Agreement (CSRA).

“Once the necessary amendments are tabled in Parliament and as long as it meets the spirit and principle of the reforms that we have proposed, we will be supportive.

“On top of that, as the opposition, we will continue to play our role in keeping the government in check and giving our input towards policies of the government, especially since the agreed reform is that Bills, including the Budget, must be consulted and agreed by the Opposition before it is tabled in Parliament,” he said when asked for comments on the Cabinet’s commitment in undertaking several Parliament reforms.

Dr Yii added that he believed this is a step forward for the country and an important way to ensure that all focus will be on battling Covid-19 and its effects on the economy.

“It is important that the PM shows sincerity in carrying out and implementing what was agreed upon for the good of our country and institutions,” he said.

Yesterday, the prime minister said that the Cabinet is committed in undertaking several Parliament reforms, among them tabling a Bill to curb party hopping.

Ismail Sabri said that the offer to reform Parliament and the government administration includes lowering the voting age to 18 years old, which he pledged to implement as soon as possible.

“Therefore, an amendment to the Constitution will be tabled,” he said in a statement.

Ismail Sabri also said among other reforms the Cabinet agreed to include amending the Constitution to limit a prime minister’s tenure to 10 years as well as to ensure equal representation in parliamentary select committees to include backbenchers and Opposition MPs.

Ismail Sabri also said all Bills tabled in Parliament, including the upcoming Budget, would be negotiated and mutually agreed with the Opposition and the Opposition leader will be given allowances and amenities equal that of a federal minister’s.

“Opposition MPs in the National Recovery Council (NRC) will give their opinions and suggestions for improvements,” he added.

Ismail Sabri said the offer for reform was in line with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s decree on the importance of a stable administration to address unprecedented situations involving crises.

Ismail Sabri said focus must be given by all parties to ensure political stability as the country battles Covid-19 and its effects on the economy.

He said this was aimed at creating a new political landscape by implementing transformations and improvements in governance, especially strengthening the role of Parliament.