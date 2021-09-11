Covid-19: 21,771 recovered cases today, exceeding new cases – Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 10): A total of 21,771 patients have recovered from Covid-19 infection, exceeding the new cases of 19,550 recorded today.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the latest development brought the cumulative number of recovered cases to 1,700,733.

He said of the 19,550 daily cases reported today, 265, or 1.4 per cent, were in categories 3, 4 and 5 while another 19,285 cases or 98.6 per cent were in categories 1 and 2.

“Of the total new cases, seven are imported cases, involving five Malaysians and two foreigners, while 19,543 cases involve local transmission, namely 17,153 Malaysians and 2,390 foreigners.

“A total of 936 Covid-19 patients are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) with 453 of them requiring respiratory assistance,” he said in a statement on the development of Covid-19 today.

Dr Noor Hisham said a total of 28 new clusters were detected within 24 hours, involving 17 workplace clusters, six community clusters, three high-risk group clusters and two other educational institution clusters.

On the infectivity rate of Covid-19 or R-nought (Rt), Dr Noor Hisham said the Rt in Malaysia yesterday was 0.99, with all states recording Rt above 1.0, except Kedah, Putrajaya, Sabah, Melaka, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kuala Lumpur and Labuan.

He said that Sarawak recorded the highest Rt of 1.15, followed by Terengganu (1.10), Perlis (1.06), Perak (1.05), Johor and Penang 1.04 each, and Kelantan and Pahang at 1.03 each. – Bernama