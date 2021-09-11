Covid-19: Six out of 3,743 new cases in Sarawak under Category 5 – SDMC

KUCHING (Sept 11): Sarawak today recorded six Category 5 Covid-19 cases out of today’s 3,743 cases, having lung infections and requiring ventilator support, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update on the pandemic today, SDMC said one case each were under Category 3 with lung disease and Category 4 with lung disease and require oxygen support.

The remaining 99.79 per cent or 3,735 cases were under Category 1 and 2, with no to mild symptoms.

The state’s cumulative number of cases currently stands at 151,507.

Meanwhile, there are 34 districts in the state have recorded new cases today, with Kuching topping the list with 1,405 cases, followed by Sibu (420) and Bintulu (311).

Other districts that recorded three-digit cases were Samarahan (214), Bau (158), Sri Aman (146) and Miri (122).

Others recorded two-digit cases, including Saratok (98), Betong (87), Simunjan (83), Lundu (75), Asajaya (74), Kapit (63), Serian (56), Sarikei (54), Song (46), Beluru (45), Pusa (39), Tebedu (33), Limbang (32), Belaga (27), Julau (22), Lawas (21), Subis (20), Lubok Antu (19), Selangau (18), Sebauh (15), Meradong (13) and Bukit Mabong (11).

The remaining five districts only recorded single-digit cases, with Kanowit at six cases, Pakan (4), Tatau (3), Marudi (2) and Telang Usan (1).

Meanwhile, SDMC revealed that 2,749 of today’s new cases were detected from close contacts to Covid-19 cases where 204 had symptoms, 251 were individuals from existing clusters with 27 exhibiting symptoms, 447 were individuals with symptoms screened at health facilities, 293 were individuals at other screenings at health facilities with 15 having symptoms, two Import B cases of individuals coming into Sarawak from Sabah, and another one Import B case of individuals coming into the state from Kedah.

On a positive note, 2,760 cases have recovered and were discharged from hospitals and low-risk Covid-19 treatment and quarantine centres (PKRC) all over the state today.

The SGH and Kuching PKRC reported 1,262 recoveries and discharged today; Serian PKRC (405); Sibu Hospital and PKRC (237); Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) PKRC (197); Miri Hospital and PKRC (192); Bintulu Hospital and PKRC (139); Kapit Hospital and PKRC (84); Betong PKRC (80); Mukah PKRC (78); Limbang Hospital and PKRC (45); Sri Aman Hospital and PKRC (37); Sarikei Hospital and PKRC (2); and Lawas PKRC (2).

To date, Sarawak recorded a recovery rate of 74.68 per cent or 113,148 cases out of the cumulative 151,507 cases.

Currently, 37,508 active cases were being hospitalised in the state.