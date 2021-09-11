Covid-19: Sixth consecutive day of Sarawak recording highest daily cases with 3,743 out of 19,550 nationwide

KUCHING (Sept 11): Sarawak again topped the nation’s Covid-19 daily cases for the sixth consecutive day with 3,743 new cases, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a Facebook post today, he said that the state’s cumulative tally of cases currently stands at 151,507.

Malaysia recorded 19,550 new cases today, bringing the total number of cases to 1,960,500.

Selangor remained in the second spot with 2,416 new cases, followed by Johor (2,282), Sabah (2,163), Pulau Pinang (1,865), Kedah (1,390), Perak (1,354) and Kelantan (1,320).

States that recorded triple-digit cases were Terengganu with 953, followed by Pahang (722), Kuala Lumpur (555), Melaka (490) and Negeri Sembilan (198).

Perlis recorded 73 new cases while Putrajaya and Labuan reported 24 and two cases respectively.