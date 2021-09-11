DAM to hold virtual solo Ngajat competition

MIRI (Sept 11): Dayak Association Miri (DAM) will be holding a virtual solo Ngajat competition starting Sept 12.

It is divided into two categories, namely men and women.

According to DAM in a statement yesterday, each category is limited to 30 entries on first-come first served basis.

The champion in each category will take home RM1,000, second (RM700) and third (RM500). Those in fourth to tenth places will receive RM200 each.

The competition is open to all aged 13 years old and above. However, Ngajat dance instructors as well as those who have won similar competitions organised by DAM in the past are not eligible.

Only recorded Iban traditional music ‘taboh’ is allowed to be used by the participants.

Participants are free to chose the location or background of their Ngajat performance.

Video clip used in the performance also depends on the participants’ creativity, as long as it is done in one recording without editing.

The video recording must show all parts of the participants’ body when performing the dance and it must be in an MP4 format no longer that five minutes.

Each participant can only submit one entry.

Before starting their performance, the participants must introduce themselves by saying their names, ambitions, place of origin and name of the dance or ‘ajat’ they are going to perform.

The competition will run from Sept 12 to 26 (noon).

Completed video clips can be emailed to [email protected]

Judges decision will be final and points will be given based on choreography and originality (40pct), coordination and ajat rhythm (25pct), floor movement (5pct), Iban traditional costume worn (20pct) and politeness (10pct).

The results will be announced on Oct 10 and the winners will be contacted by the organising committee. The announcement will also be posted on Dayak Association Miri (DAM) Facebook page.

For more information, call Jacqueline Selaka (016-8786205), Betty Pan (010-9831231) or Kitty Janggot at DAM office (085-435367).