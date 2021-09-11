Education Minister holds engagement session with principals, headmasters on school operations in Sarawak

KUCHING (Sept 11): An engagement session on the operations of schools was held by Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin with school principals and headmasters in Kuching Division today.

Radzi said that the aim of the session was to obtain input and to listen to their views to assist the Ministry of Education (MOE) in finalising the comprehensive plan for the operation of schools.

This included Sarawak which is in the Third Phase of the National Recovery Plan (PPN), he said in a posting on his Facebook.

The MOE line-up in the session were secretary-general Datuk Yusran Shah Mohd Yusof and MOE director-general Datin Seri Noor Zamani Abdol Hamid.

The MOE delegation, which arrived in Kuching at about 11 am, also visited the vaccination centre (PPV) for students aged 16 to 17 at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Matang Jaya, here.

In addition, the delegation also held an engagement session with the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN).

JPBN was represented by Sarawak Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian and Sarawak Education, Science and Technological Research Assistant Minister Dr Annuar Rapaee. – Bernama