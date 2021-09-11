Healthcare reforms will be a priority, says MMA’s new President

KUCHING (Sept 11): Healthcare reforms will be a top priority during Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) new president Dr Koh Kar Chai’s term.

“We need to take a long hard look at healthcare reforms that are much needed for our country,” said Dr Koh at MMA’s 61st National Annual General Meeting held virtually today.

Over 300 members had logged in to participate in the annual event.

Dr Koh took over the reins at MMA after Professor Dato’ Dr Subramaniam completed his term as the 2020-2021 president.

“The process will take quite a few years to say the least, but I believe that MMA, being the responsible medical association it is, should take the bull by its horns,” he said.

Dr Koh emphasised the need to continue to engage with the government on various issues concerning the healthcare system saying that doctors should take the lead.

“We should engage more regularly and purposefully with the government on the need for reforms in our healthcare system that are in the best interest of the health and well-being of the population whose healthcare we, as medical professionals, are responsible for,” he said.

He said there were a multitude of issues to look at, and it will involve both the public and private sector.

“I believe that MMA, with its SCHOMOS (Section Concerning House Officers, Medical Officers and Specialists) and PPS (Private Practitioner Section) is well prepared to forge ahead and tackle all the obstacles encountered and to be encountered in the reformation of healthcare in this country, be it about Contract Medical Officers; lack of medical personnel or rather misplaced medical personnel in the public sector; Dispensing separation; Medicine Price Control; unequal access to secondary and tertiary care and all other aspects related to the need to transform our healthcare system,” he said.

He also expressed confidence in the health ministry under a new leadership supported by experienced top officials.

“We have with us a seasoned Director General of Health, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, and a dynamic new Honorable Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar, whom we need to work with towards our common aspirations of a healthcare system that truly leaves no one behind, that is efficient and sustainable – one that will be the pride of us doctors and our patients.

“I look forward to engaging and working closely with the Ministry of Health, State Health Departments, the media, our current Exco and Council, the various committees and of course our erstwhile members,” he said.

Dr Koh graduated from Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, India. Upon completion of his MBBS degree in 1991 he served in public healthcare under the Ministry of Health, Malaysia. Upon completion of his public service, he ventured into private general practice from the year 1994 till present day.

He has been an active member of the Malaysian Medical Association for almost two decades and is involved in many policy discussions and decisions on healthcare issues.

Dr Koh is an advocate for equal access to quality, safe and affordable healthcare services for all. He is also a firm believer in vaccination as a way forward in the prevention of communicable diseases.

The new MMA office bearers for 2021-2022 President-Elect Dr Muruga Raj Rajathurai; Immediate Past President Prof Dato Dr Subramaniam Muniandy; Honorary General Secretary Dr Thirunavukarasu Rajoo; Honorary General Treasurer Dr Vasu Pillai Letchumanan; Honorary Deputy Secretary Dr Sivanaesan Letchumanan; Honorary Deputy Secretary Dr Arvindran Alaga; SCHOMOS Chairman Dr Vijay Ganasan; and PPS Chairman Dr Balachandran S Krishnan.