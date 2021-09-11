Kim Swee is Sabah FC’s new head coach

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah FC has officially announced that former Harimau Malaya coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee has joined the team as its new head coach.

Sabah FC said Kim Swee, 50, who resigned as technical director of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) to join the team, was offered the post due to his vast experience.

“With his vast experience as a player and coach at various levels, he is seen as the best candidate to fill the position previously held by Kurniawan Dwi Yulianto,” said the club in a statement.

On Aug 29, Kurniawan was rested by the ‘The Rhinos’ squad due to the team’s decline in performance, especially in the Super League.

Meanwhile, FAM announced the resignation of Kim Swee as its technical director after reaching a mutual agreement to release him from his post effective Oct 1.

Kim Swee, who played as a midfielder for Melaka, Sarawak and Sabah in the 1990s, has also held the deputy president’s post in the Malaysian Football Coaches Association.

He also led the national U-23 squad to win the 2011 SEA Games gold medal in Jakarta, Indonesia, followed by the 2017 SEA Games silver medal at home.