King, Queen express condolences to family of Zaman Khan

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 11): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have expressed their condolences to the family of former Federal Police (Bukit Aman) Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Tan Sri Zaman Khan Rahim Khan, who died today.

Describing his passing as a great loss to the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and the country, Their Majesties were also saddened by Zaman Khan’s demise and hoped that his family will be patient and remain strong during this time of grief.

“Their Majesties also appreciate his service, deeds and contributions to the people and the country.

“Their Majesties pray that his soul will be blessed by Allah SWT and placed among the righteous,” read the statement posted on Istana Negara’s official Facebook page.

Zaman Khan, 80, died at the Institut Jantung Negara here at 10.15am and the burial is scheduled at the Bukit Kiara Islamic Cemetery after Asar prayers.

He was Bukit Aman CID director from 1989 to 1993 and had handled a number of high profile cases including the cases of notorious robber Botak Chin (Wong Swee Chin) and gangster P. Kalimuthu or Bentong Kali.

He had also served as the Selangor police chief from 1975 to 1978 and ended his service in the uniformed forces as Prisons Department DG in 1997. – Bernama