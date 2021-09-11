KPDNHEP proposes subsidy for poultry farmers amidst price hike

KUALA BERANG (Sept 11): The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) will submit a proposal to the Finance Ministry (MOF) to provide a subsidy to poultry farmers in the country as a measure to control the increase in chicken prices.

Deputy Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid said currently, there are about 20 farmers operating the largest poultry farms in three states, namely Johor, Negeri Sembilan and Perak, which produce 80 per cent of chicken supply for the local market.

He said the increase in chicken prices was reported to be due to the increase in the price of chicken feed components, namely soy beans and corn, which were imported entirely from abroad and affected local poultry farmers.

“The proposed subsidy is seen as appropriate to control the increase in chicken prices. When the price of chicken is low at the farm level, then the chicken prices at the wholesale and retail level could be controlled,” he told reporters after visiting Ajil market here today.

On the subsidy mechanism, Rosol said it would be detailed soon and assured that it would be a ‘win-win’ for all parties.

Meanwhile, Rosol, who is Hulu Terengganu MP, said the KPDNHEP enforcement division had launched Ops Catut (Market) 8.0 starting Thursday (Sept 9), and a total of 63 premises of manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers nationwide had been inspected, as of yesterday.

“A total of 63 Goods Information Verification Notices and 56 Written Notices (NB) have been issued to traders for further investigation into possible profiteering in the sale of live, standard and super chickens.

“Twelve notification letters asking traders to review and reduce the selling price of chicken have been issued,” he added. – Bernama