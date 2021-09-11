MPI’s accountancy workshop attracts 1,200 fifth formers

SIBU (Sept 11): Over 1,200 students from 60 schools from Sabah and Sarawak participated in the recent SPM Form 5 ‘Prinsip Perakaunan’ workshop organised jointly by Methodist Pilley Institute (MPI) and ACCA Malaysia.

In a press release yesterday, MPI said Ong Ai Ching, a ‘Guru Cemerlang’ with 32 years experience teaching ‘Prinsip Perakaunan’ conducted the online workshop to instil interest in the study of accounting among SPM (Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia) students and enhance their knowledge in the subject of SPM ‘Prinsip Perakaunan’.

“It is also to better prepare SPM Form 5 students to sit for their ‘Prinsip Perakaunan’ examination and increase awareness on accountancy as a career,” the press release, said.

Sarawak Education Department deputy director (learning sector), Dr Les Met graced the opening ceremony.

Meanwhile, MPI principal Hii King Kai encouraged students to choose Accounting as their course of studies and professional career as the demand for accountants remains high.