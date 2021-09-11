MTUC commends efficient management of Covid-19 vaccination in S’wak

KUCHING (Sept 11): The Malaysian Trade Union Congress (MTUC) Sarawak has commended the super efficient management of the Covid-19 programme here.

Its secretary Andrew Lo said that he was “certainly very impressed” with the way his vaccination was conducted at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) vaccination centre earlier this morning.

“I opted for the AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine and was given an appointment at 9am today.

“I arrived at 8.35am, parked my car and was given No. 60 for the queue at 8.45am. I was vaccinated at 9.05am,” he said in a statement.

Lo said that the signage was clear and informative all the way and the staff were well-trained and helpful.

He said that if that wasn’t efficient, he didn’t know what was.

“I would like to thank all the frontliners, from the Rela traffic wardens to the registration staff to the nurses for the tireless and thankless job.

“I urge the public to stick to their appointments and arrive no more than half an hour earlier,” he said.