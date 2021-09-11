Negeri Sembilan FC tops Premier League table after defeating Sarawak United

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 10): Negeri Sembilan FC wrestled the top spot of the Premier League for the first time since the 2005 season after defeating their closest rivals Sarawak United FC 1-0 tonight.

Ivory Coast import Francis Kone headed in the winning goal of the match played at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras.

Kone, 30, however, was shown the red card for taking off his jersey after scoring the goal. It was the second red card flashed by referee Mohamad Kamil Zakaria Ismail during the game tonight.

Earlier, Sarawak United FC goalkeeper Mohd Sharbinee Allawee Ramli was given his marching orders after committing a foul against Negeri Sembilan FC’s Mohamad Zamri Ramli.

The foul resulted in the referee awarding a penalty kick against Sarawak United FC, but Kone blasted the shot over the bar. – Bernama