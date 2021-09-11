PH Sarawak calls on CM to make a stand against proposed Bill on non-Muslim religions

MIRI (Sept 11): Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak today called on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to make a stand regarding the Bill proposed by the federal government in controlling and restricting the development of non-Muslim religions in the country.

PH Sarawak secretary Alan Ling in a statement today said that unlike Sabah’s Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor who made a clear stand that it was against any proposal in restricting the freedom of religion of its people, Abang Johari on the other hand had been keeping mum on the issue.

“Why is Sarawak’s CM keeping mum? Two days ago (Sept 9), Hajiji had already stated his government’s stance but we have heard nothing from Sarawak government which is very disappointing and extremely worrying,” he said here today.

Ling lamented that Abang Johari, being the leader of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), should speak out against the proposed Bill and uphold te fundamental spirit of the Federal Constitution which guarantees religious freedom in Malaysia.

He pointed out that Malaysia, being a multi-racial country with citizens holding various religious beliefs, the freedom of religion forms part of the fundamental rights enshrined under the Federal Constitution.

“Article 11(1) of the Federal Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to profess and practice his religion as long as he doesn’t propagate it to the Muslims as provided in Clause (4),” Ling said.

Despite Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad in a statement on Friday saying that the proposed Bill will not apply to Sabah, Sarawak and Pulau Pinang, it would still affect the whole nation including the three states.

“Malaysians, especially Sarawakians, are expecting Abang Johari to state his stance and be firm in opposing such Bills but he has been keeping mum even though many quarters have raised concerns and vehemently expressed their objections.

“The proposed Bill goes against the diverse nature of this country which is made up of multi-cultural and multi-religious people and there has been no issue for people professing different faiths in living harmoniously and being respectful towards each other’s religions.”

Prior to Idris’s statement, his deputy Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary made a remark saying the Control and Restriction on the Propagation of Non-Muslim Religions Bill was being drafted.

His remark has since caused great concern among the non-Muslims in the country.