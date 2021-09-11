PM conveys condolences to family of former CID director Zaman Khan

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 11): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has extended his condolences to the family of former Federal Police (Bukit Aman) Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Tan Sri Zaman Khan Rahim Khan, who died today.

In a post on his official Facebook account, Ismail Sabri said the Malaysian Family has lost a highly respected personality in the area of security and public order.

“As former Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief and Prisons Department director-general, Allahyarham was very firm and committed to strengthening security and public order throughout his service.

“My condolences to Allahyarham’s family on the passing of their loved one and I pray that they will remain patient and strong in this time of grief. May his soul be placed among the righteous,” he said.

Zaman Khan, 80, died at the Institut Jantung Negara here at 10.15 am and the burial is scheduled at the Bukit Kiara Islamic Cemetery after Asar prayers.

Zaman Khan was Bukit Aman CID director from 1989 to 1993 and had handled a number of high profile cases including the cases of notorious robber Botak Chin (Wong Swee Chin) and gangster P. Kalimuthu or Bentong Kali.

He had also served as the Selangor police chief from 1975 to 1978 and ended his service in the uniformed forces as Prisons Department DG in 1997. – Bernama