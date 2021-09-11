PSB protem chairman refutes claim that GPS is not a ‘rebranded BN’

KUCHING (Sept 11): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Mulu protem chairman Prof Dr Son Radu believes right-minded Sarawakians need no reminding that it was the ex-state Barisan Nasional (BN), rebranded as GPS, which had pledged to swim or sink with its then federal BN partners

He said it was also this group of state ex-BN leaders had jumped off the BN ship to disassociate themselves with the very same federal BN which had lost control of Putrajaya after the last general election.

The PSB potential candidate for Mulu believed that Sarawakians will judge for themselves whether GPS is not Sarawak BN wearing a different shirt when Parliament reconvenes on September 13.

“Or will it be GPS just changing into new pajamas to snug into the same bed with Umno and Pas, pursuant to what State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Deputy Speaker Gerawat Gala had earlier said and ‘pursuant to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63)’, as GPS had always declared.

“History is the best teacher and time will tell whether Gerawat’s words will match GPS’s actions.

“The proof of the pie is in the eating – as in ‘action speaks louder than words’. We shall see,” he said in a statement yesterday in response to Gerawat’s statement in The Borneo Post on September 7 that GPS is not the same as BN.

Son pointed out that Gerawat also went on to explain that ‘many notable projects, development and progress’ were achieved under the GPS Government with billions spent in the process.

Son said with due respect to Gerawat, any responsible government and leaders will know that their basic duty and responsibility is to serve well and do the things expected of them – for the people and country they govern.

He said for Sarawakians to appreciate and thank the government for all these developments funded by tax-payers’ money is akin to a bank manager asking his customers to thank the ATMs for dispensing the money from their own accounts.

He noted that the late US President John Kennedy called on his fellow countrymen to “ask not what your country can do for you but ask what you can do for your country.”

“We shall re-phrase that to ask Gerawat and the GPS government … “tell us not what you have done for Sarawak, but rather, please tell us what you have promised but had not done for Sarawakians.

“What equally matters are the non-monetary achievements – the real achievement,” he said.

With GPS being touted as ‘Kingmakers’ and having one of its leaders being appointed as the current de facto Law Minister, Son asked Gerawat and the Sarawak GPS leadership about restoring Sarawak’s ownership over its Oil and Gas resources and its territorial sea boundaries which GPS’ predecessors, Sarawak BN, had eroded or surrendered under the Petroleum Development Act 1974 (PDA74).

He also asked about the call to amend Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution (FC) so that Sarawak can be recognised as an “equal founding partner” in the formation of Malaysia in 1963.

“Also, how about restoring the original Article 46 which will mean that 32 new parliamentary seats have to be allocated to Sarawak and Sabah in the ratio of 31:25 bringing the total number of parliamentary seats to be 254 after the creation of additional 32 seats in order for the States of Malaya to retain the original 65.4% (“No Two-Thirds Rule”).

“How about amending the present Article 160 which defines “The Federation” as the “Federation established under the Federation of the Malaya agreement 1957?”, he continued.

Son believed that this incorrect definition must be amended to refer to the “Federation of Malaysia formed in pursuance to the Malaysia Agreement 1963”, only then will it reflect the correct definition of “The Federation”.

He claimed that these were all bundled under the GPS’s famous catch-phrase ‘Pursuant to MA63’ which its leaders should be applauded for their patriotic spirit towards Sarawak and the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

“That said, may we humbly suggest to Gerawat and his GPS colleagues to learn and start talking and conducting themselves as ‘founding partners’ of Malaysia as enshrined in MA63 when dealing with their Federal counterparts over matters pertinent to Sarawak in their new outfit,” he said.