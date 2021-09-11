Psychiatry services available at gov’t, private hospitals – Dr Bawih

KUCHING (Sept 11): Individuals who face mental health crisis can seek psychiatry services available at 10 government hospitals across Sarawak, said psychiatrist Dr Bawih Inu Pu’un.

The expert from Miri Hospital listed the hospitals as Sarawak General Hospital, Sentosa Hospital, Serian Hospital, Sri Aman Hospital, Sarikei Hospital, Sibu Hospital, Kapit Hospital, Bintulu Hospital, Miri Hospital and Limbang Hospital.

“All these government hospitals have psychiatrists and counsellors who can offer their services. Alternatively, one can seek help from any of the 14 private hospitals in Sarawak which offer similar services,” she told a webinar on ‘Awareness of Suicide Issues in conjunction with World Suicide Prevention Day’ organised by Sarawak Social Development Council yesterday.

According to Dr Bawih, if individuals bring up their mental health problem to general practitioners (GP), the GP can refer the case to the psychiatry department of government hospitals.

She said all the government hospitals and clinics across Sarawak have helpline for those facing mental health problems.

She added that those who need help can also approach the Mental Health Association of Sarawak through its Facebook page.

In response to a question, Dr Bawih said it mattered that a person who is in mental distress is ready to seek help.

If one comes across another person who is depressed or in anxiety, she suggested: “Our role is actually to support the person, tell the person that there is an option. You can accompany the person to the psychiatric ward.”

“If the person is not ready (to seek help), you can keep in touch with the person. Check on whether the person is still functioning in his or her daily life.

“A friend will look after another friend. You can point out gently the person’s problem, like if not focused on work, ask whether the person is okay. And then share the options you have,” she said.

She added that the person ought to be monitored on a constant basis to determine whether the person has self-harm tendency or suicidal thoughts.

If the person has suicidal thoughts or resorted to self-harm, Dr Bawih said the person should be brought to the Emergency Department of any hospital.

In responding to another question, she said some people have lost touch with self-care during this Covid-19 pandemic which called for physical distancing.

She pointed out that physical distance should not stop people from keeping in touch with their families and friends through social media platforms.

“Before Covid-19, we were blur about using Zoom but now we are so familiar with it that it should not limit us from contacting our families and friends and social-interacting with others.

“Besides, we must ensure that our physical health is good. For those who practise spirituality, they can strengthen their spiritual belief,” added Dr Bawih.