Room of double-storey house damaged after short-circuit sparks fire

MIRI (Sept 11): A room on the top floor of a double-storey house at Lorong Mulia 13A-3 in Kampung Tudan here was five per cent destroyed by a fire on Friday afternoon.

According to Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Supt Law Poh Kiong, a team of 11 personnel from the Lopeng Bomba station led by station chief Hamdani Madon was deployed to the scene immediately after a distress call was received at 2.20pm.

“Upon their arrival at 2.37pm, the team found that the fire only involved an electric socket and part of the mattress in the room.

“The room measuring 5×7 square feet was five per cent destroyed,” he said.

Law said that swift action by the house owner, who resorted to using pipe water to successfully extinguish the flames and prevent the fire, kept it from spreading.

The fire was believed to have been sparked by a short-circuit.

The Bomba team continued to conduct inspections to ensure that the situation was brought under control.

No injuries were reported and the operation ended at 2.57pm.