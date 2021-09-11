Sabah: 153 detainees catch Covid-19

KOTA KINABALU: The number of Covid-19 cases in Sabah dropped slightly from 2,246 on Friday to 2,163 on Saturday.

A total of 153 cases involved detainees.

Kota Kinabalu’s cases rose sharply from 302 to 449, including 134 involving detainees at the Immigration Temporary Deportation Centre.

“In Kota Marudu, cases increased 108 today from 47 yesterday to 155. Ranau district up 57 cases from 28 to 85 today, Kalabakan also added 56 and Putatan plus 35.

“However, Kinabatangan dropped 94 cases from 112 to just 18 cases today. Lahad Datu, Tuaran and Kota Belud also went down,” said Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

Only two out of Saturday’s 2,163 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah were under Category 5 (critical and needing ventilators).

Masidi said most patients were under Category 2 (63.5%), while the rest were under Category 1 (28.1%) and 17 in Category 3. One hundred and fifty-five cases are still under investigation.

“Overall Covid-19 cases recorded today dropped slightly to 2,163 from 2,246 yesterday.

“Although there is a large decrease in some districts but in some other districts cases increased,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

From the 2,163 total daily cases, 1,179 are backlog cases from up to more than five days ago.

Close contact screening remained the main contributor 57.6% of the total cases, symptomatic screening 31.2%, exisitng clusters 36 cases, targeted screening right cases and 198 cases were obtained from other screenings.