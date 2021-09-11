Sarawak cops issue 25 SOP compounds today, more than half in Kuching

KUCHING (Sept 11): Sarawak police have issued 25 compounds today for various standard operating procedure (SOP) violations throughout the state, with more than half of the compounds were issued in Kuching.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), 17 were issued in Kuching, four in Sarikei, and two each in Bintulu and Belaga.

Of the total compounds, 18 were issued for failure to scan MySejahtera QR code or recording attendance before entering premises, three for not wearing face masks, two for exiting quarantine centres without permission, and two for premises owners opening premises under the negative list.

This brought the cumulative number of compounds issued by the police for SOP violations since March last year to 10, 679 to date.

Meanwhile, SDMC said seven compounds were issued by local authorities today, with five by the Miri City Council and one each from Kota Samarahan Municipal Council and Sarikei District Council.

SDMC said five were issued for operating beyond the stipulated time and two for not registering in MySejahtera or logbook.

All in all, the total cumulative number of compounds issued by local authorities for SOP violations currently stands at 1,478.