SDMC: 10 more die of Covid-19 in Sarawak, three brought-in-dead

KUCHING (Sept 11): Ten more people died for Covid-19 in Sarawak today, with three being brought-in-dead (BID) cases from Beluru, Bau and Kuching.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said the BID from Beluru was of a 63-year-old woman whose body was brought to the Miri Hospital.

She was tested positive for Covid-19 on Sept 9 and had a history of diabetes and anemia.

The BID case from Bau involved a woman aged 81, whose body was brought to the Bau Hospital. She was tested positive for Covid-19 on Aug 27, and had high blood, heart disease and chronic pulmonary disease.

The Kuching BID case was of a 75-year-old man, whose body was brought to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

SDMC said the man was tested positive on Aug 28 and had high blood.

Another two deaths in Kuching involved men aged 75 and 65 at SGH.

The 75-year-old was tested positive on Sept 9 and had high blood and diabetes, while the 65-year-old was tested positive on Aug 26 and had no known history of comorbidities.

Another death in SGH involved a 51-year-old woman from Tebedu, who was tested positive for Covid-19 on Aug 31, and had no known history of comorbidities.

The death in Lawas Hospital involved a man aged 67, who was tested positive on Sept 8, and had diabetes.

A 48-year-old man from Sibu died in the Sri Aman Hospital after being tested positive for Covid-19 on Aug 27. SDMC said he had high blood and diabetes.

A 66-year-old woman from Sibu passed away in the Kanowit Hospital after tested positive on Sept 10. She had Organic Brain Syndrome with Frontal Lobe Syndrome.

An 89-yesr-old woman from Saratok died in the Saratok Hospital after tested positive on Sept 8. She had high blood.

All in all, Sarawak has cumulated 617 Covid-19 deaths to date.