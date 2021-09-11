SDMC: Four more premises in Sarawak listed in HIDE

KUCHING (Sept 11): Four more premises in Sarawak made it into the list in the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

They are LePapa in Serian, Medan Mall in Sibu, Sibu Central Market and KBS Stadium Bandaraya in Miri.

To date, the number of times that premises in Sarawak got listed in the HIDE system is 326, SDMC said in its daily Covid-19 update.

HIDE premises and locations had potential to turn into Covid-19 clusters if pre-emptive actions were not taken, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin had said on May 8.

“Premises listed under HIDE are different from the list of clusters issued each day by the Health director-general.

“Premises listed under HIDE do not need to close except when directed by the authorities,” he said.

If no hotspots emerged in the premises after the implementation of pre-emptive actions, these premises would be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing, he added.