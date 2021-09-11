State development projects to improve people’s quality of life – Talib Zulpilip

BINTULU (Sept 11): Development projects planned and implemented by the state government are to improve the quality of life, well-being and address the problems faced by residents in settlements here, said Datuk Talib Zulpilip.

The Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) cum Jepak assemblyman pointed out that through Bintulu Development Authority (BDA), these projects include the construction of a drainage system, surau and multi-purpose hall near Kampung Warisan Jepak as well as the current renovation of Dewan Suarah.

“Construction of the drainage system, for example, aims to prevent flash floods due to clogged drains,” he said at the launch of the ‘Projek Kemudahan’ at Kampung Warisan Jepak (drainage work scope) yesterday.

He urged residents to play their part by not disposing garbage into the drainage system and gave the example of the drainage system expansion project at Kampung Kemunting which has prevented frequent flash floods.

He thanked the state government, BDA and the Department of Irrigation and Drainage for effectively addressing the people’s problems though the pandemic has disrupted the implementation of various projects.

BDA deputy chairman Haidar Khan Ashgar Khan handed over the RM3.597 million project contract documents for drainage construction work in Kampung Warisan Jepak which will take 12 months to complete from Aug 20, 2021 to Fully Contractor managing director Lim Eng Thang witnessed by Talib.

Another project under construction in the village is a surau and multi -purpose hall costing RM3.3 million.

Meanwhile, touching on the need for land lots, he said: “The Chief Minister (Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg) is very caring on this need, and we have discussed with the Chief Minister including BDA.”

He added that Temenggong, Pemanca and Penghulu had written a letter to the Chief Minister on the matter which he had submitted to the Chief Minister personally so it could become a reality.

Among those present were Bintulu Deputy Resident Hussaini Hakim, Temenggong Rosli Kamaruddin, Pemanca Awang Merais Pengiran Ismail, Penghulu Drahman Kawi, heads of departments and other local community leaders.