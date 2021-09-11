Time for govt to plan means to restart Sarawak economic towards recovery — SUPP man

KUCHING (Sept 11): The state government has been urged to come up with a transparent coordinated plan to steer the economy and communities towards the road to recovery, in view of the high Covid-19 vaccination rate in Sarawak.

In making this call, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Kota Sentosa branch chairman Wilfred Yap regarded the present time as ‘being appropriate for the Sarawak government to prepare transparently a coordinated plan after consultation with all stakeholders, in deciding how to restart the local economic engine and help communities get back on the road towards recovery, while minimising the risk of Covid-19 spread’.

“During the eventual transition from pandemic to endemic, the government is hoped to strike the right balance between preventing not only the severe health consequences inflicted by Covid-19, but also those that comes from a severe contraction of economic activities,” he said in a statement yesterday.

According to Yap, the government needs to plan ahead the bold move to allow businesses return to normalcy by managing the situation through ensuring reasonable and adequate healthcare facilities.

He said it was equally important for the government to continue taking a serious approach to ensure strict compliance with and enforcement of the standard operating procedures (SOP).

“The Sarawak government, under the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition, must put continuous risk management at the core of its return-to-normalcy initiatives and objectives.”

Yap stressed that the government must also share and publish its findings to all stakeholders and provide proof of them effectively monitoring and resolving the discovered risks to ensure public confidence, which he regarded as being essential in the state’s return to economic normalcy and vitality.

Yap, who is also SUPP Public Complaints Bureau chief, said his branch would continue to serve as ‘the eyes and the ears’ of communities living in Kota Sentosa, towards ensuring that any issue or problem would always be communicated to the relevant authorities for immediate action or rectification.

He said he recently visited Mile 7 Kota Sentosa area, following complaints by the residents there about a burst main water pipe near the intersection of Jalan Liu Shan Bang and Jalan Bau.

He added that the problem had caused great inconvenience to them.

“The complaints were immediately communicated to Kuching Water Board, and the main water pipe had been repaired,” he said.

