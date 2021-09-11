Tiong calls for calm and level-headedness in debate over proposed Bill

SIBU (Sept 11): Bintulu Member of Parliament (MP) Dato Seri Tiong King Sing urges all politicians on both sides of the political divide and their supporters to stop the polemic on the proposed Bill restricting propagation of non-Muslim religions.

He said although he firmly oppose the Bill, he hoped that politicians would be more sensitive when commenting on the issue and avoid making remarks that incite and hurt the feelings of other religious groups.

Creating emotionally charged rhetoric would only make interracial relationships more tense, he said in a statement today.

“Do not use this as a way to garner votes. Our country is a multi-racial one. Everyone has a right to freedom of religion as enshrined in the Constitution. It must not be compromised now or in the future,” he said.

He reminded all ministers, particularly the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department for Religious Affairs to work closely with the Minister of National Unity in carrying out his duties and focus on the unity and integration of all Malaysians.

“Let’s maintain the spirit of unity, mutual understanding, acceptance, and harmony among all races and religions so we can promote a true Keluarga Malaysia’.”

Tiong pointed out that religious belief is a spiritual sustenance for human beings and a steadying beacon in confusion and helplessness.

He said as long as the religion guides people to be good and not do harm, their adherents should be allowed to enjoy the freedoms and rights afforded to them to promote their belief.

Tiong also urged all leaders not use religious and ethnic issues as their political platform especially now when Malaysians are struggling to get by during the pandemic.

“Malaysia is currently still in the pandemic fighting mode. It would be a farce to have to be embroiled in religious and racial disputes at this time.