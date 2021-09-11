Tupong assemblyman lauds PM’s reform initiatives, restore people’s voice in gov’t

KUCHING (Sept 11): Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman supports the proposed tabling of the Anti-Party Hopping Bill in Parliament as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday.

Fazzrudin said the proposed bill would be able to restore the voice of the people in determining a government, and would no longer depend on the stand of the parliamentarians and state assemblymen alone.

In the three years after the 14th General Election (GE14), there have been many changes of government that have been influenced by party changes at the level of parliamentarians as well as members of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN), he said.

“This should end because it contributes to the political instability of the country which disrupts the long-term planning of a government and also the work to serve those on the ground.

“With this Bill, it will be able to help the current government to continue to contribute to the community without having to worry about political unrest that can cause a government to collapse,” he said in a statement today.

Regarding the proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill for the implementation of Undi18, Fazzrudin also hoped this would be supported by everyone in line with the decision of the Kuching High Court which decided that Undi18 should be implemented before December 31 this year.

“It is necessary for the government to expedite the implementation process of Undi18 which will enable 18 to 21 year-olds to play a role in the country’s democratic system and further understand the concept of governance.

“I also welcome the prime minister’s announcement to include opposition party representatives in the National Recovery Council. This will encourage a ‘whole-of-society’ approach in recovering the country from the Covid-19 and economic crisis,” he said.

He added this was in line with the advice of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong who stressed the importance of a stable administration and one that is able to function normally in a country facing various crises.

“I hope that the offer made by the prime minister is welcomed by all parties and will mark a new chapter in the governance of the country in line with the concept of Keluarga Malaysia,” said Fazzrudin.

Recently, the prime minister said that the Cabinet is committed to undertaking several Parliament reforms, among them tabling a Bill to curb party hopping.

Ismail Sabri said that the offer to reform Parliament and the government administration includes lowering the voting age to 18 years old, which he pledged to implement as soon as possible.

“Therefore, an amendment to the Constitution will be tabled,” he said in a statement.

Ismail Sabri also said among other reforms the Cabinet agreed to include amending the Constitution to limit a prime minister’s tenure to 10 years as well as to ensure equal representation in parliamentary select committees to include backbenchers and Opposition MPs.

Ismail Sabri also said all Bills tabled in Parliament, including the upcoming Budget, would be negotiated and mutually agreed with the Opposition and the Opposition leader will be given allowances and amenities equal that of a federal minister’s.