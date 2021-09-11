Two new Covid-19 clusters declared in Pakan today

KUCHING (Sept 11): The Sarawak Health Department has declared two new Covid-19 clusters in Pakan district, both community clusters involving longhouses.

In its daily Covid-19 update, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said one of the clusters is the Sungai Sawa Cluster involved the residents of a longhouse at Sungai Sawa, Batu 3, Jalan Pakan.

Out of 74 individuals screened there, 37 were tested positive for Covid-19 including the index case, the committee added.

The other cluster in Pakan, dubbed the Nansang Wak Cluster, involved residents of a longhouse in the area of Nansang Wak.

A total of 41 individuals including the index case was tested positive for Covid-19 from the cluster out of 102 screened, said SDMC.

All who tested positive have been warded and isolated in the Sarikei Hospital and its low-risk Covid-19 treatment and quarantine centre (PKRC).

Meanwhile, SDMC announced the end of six clusters after no new cases were reported from them in the last 28 days.

They are Lunyim Cluster in Telang Usan, Tembok Miri Cluster in Miri, KINDA KM18 in Bintulu, Jalan Airport Cluster in Kuching, Kampung Sebat Melayu Cluster in Lundu and Jalan Datu Abang Abdul Rahim Cluster in Kuching.

Currently there were 137 active clusters in the state, with 16 reported 251 new Covid-19 cases today, SDMC said.

Theses clusters were the Galaxy Cluster with 58 cases, Bungey 2 (51), Sawit 16 (36), Long Urun (26), Mapu (26), Pinang Jawa (14), KM20 Jalan Betong (12), Kampung Sikog (7), Opar (6), Jalan Usaha Jaya Dua (4), Tanjong Kibong 2 (3), Annah Rais (3), Kampung Dangak (2), Kampung Simpok (1), Menuang Baru (1), and Tanah Mawang (1).