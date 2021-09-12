14 longhouses in Sarawak placed under EMCO

KUCHING (Sept 12): A total of 14 longhouses in four districts have been imposed with the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said four longhouses in Bintulu started their EMCO yesterday and will run until September 24.

“They are Rh Philip Anak Bagong at Sg Silas; Rh Suhaili Anak Siba at Mile 25, Jalan Bintulu-Miri; Rh Danggang anak Subah at KM33, Jalan Bintulu-Tatau; and Rh Jangi Anak Jambai at KM 1, Jalan Ulu Sebauh,” it said in its Covid-19 daily update.

In Lubok Antu, four longhouses started their EMCO today namely Rh Simon at Bui Panjai; Rh Charlie at Empit; Rh Sibat, Jelukong and Rh Mangku, Sungai Keroh at Engkelili. The EMCO is expected to end on September 25.

Rh Misoon, Nanga Salu, Sibuti in Subis also started its EMCO today and the Order will run until September 26.

Five longhouses in Betong will start their two-week EMCO from tomorrow until September 26. They are Rh Banggai at Maja; Rh Bit at Skuyat Baru; Rh Patrick Benjamin at Stambak Ulu; Rh Rayong, Ng Lop and Rh Snap, Sabar Asal at Debak.

The committee pointed out that nine localities also had their EMCO extended.

They are Taman Bandar Jaya in Bintulu from September 11 to 24; Rh Sumping, Kampung Ran in Sri Aman from September 12 to 19; Rh Bonny, Sungai Mansau at Pantu,Rh Noria at Kampung Entulang, Rh Tarang at Entulang Entawa, Rh Edwin at Gua Dunggat, and Rh Ngang at Rapak Jinggau in Sri Aman from September 12 to 25; Rh Tindit, Nanga Kesit in Lubok Antu from September 12 to 25; and Rh Renga anak Layang, Sungai Senggam, Jalan Sebungan in Sebauh from September 13 to 26.

Meanwhile, SDMC also announced the end of EMCOs for 10 localities in six districts.

“The rented room above Shin Seng Auto Service, Mile 5 in Bintulu had its EMCO lifted yesterday while nine other localities ended their EMCO today.

“The nine localities are Kg Sungai Alo & Kg Sungai Alo Resettlement Scheme in Mukah; Rh Kamarau, Munggu Prin, Debak in Betong; Rh Julai at Kampung Entawa Wong Padong, Rh Berayan at Kampung Panggil, and Rh Ayai at Kampung Putat in Sri Aman; Rh Ugop Anak Umpin, Nanga Sigu, Pandan in Sebauh; Rumah Richard anak Unsa, Batu 25 and Rumah Sating anak Bundan, KM 67 at Jalan Bintulu-Miri in Bintulu; and Uma Lesong (Blocks A, E & F), Sungai Asap in Belaga,” it said.