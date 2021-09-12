Annuar wants KKMM to be voice of government

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 12): Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa today gave the assurance that the ministry will be the voice of the government and the one that understands the pulse of the people.

For that purpose, Annuar said he would transform the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) into a ministry that not only disseminates accurate and reliable information but also responsive and proactive to the needs of the people.

With all the information and multimedia channels available today, no one will be left behind and forgotten, he said.

“KKMM will not only be the voice of the government but feel the pulse of every citizen, in line with the concept of the Malaysian Family which will connect Putrajaya to the people in every corner of the country, even in the most remote villages.

“I also want KKMM to be a proactive ministry and ensure that every citizen, no matter where they are, has quality access and connectivity,” he said in statement. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —