Are vaccination cards accepted as identification?

KOTA KINABALU: The state government has been urged to revise issues regarding the MySejahtera application.

“Is there any alternative to these issues? In the SOP released by the National Security Council handwritten vaccination card is also accepted, however, Sabah’s SOP is not clear,” said Pakatan Harapan Sabah Youth chief Phoong Jin Zhe in a statement on Sunday.

Phoong also asked the state government to clear the air whether handwritten vaccination cards can be accepted as identification for those who are fully vaccinated.

“I was told that many residing in rural areas do not possess smartphones and do not understand how to utilise the MySejahtera application

“Other than encouraging the people in rural areas to be jabbed, the government must also tackle the issue of lacking smartphones, rural citizens who are not tech-savvy and issues regarding MySejahtera application.

“Some of them do not have any vaccination e-certificate despite being fully vaccinated. Are they allowed to enter premises as they only have a handwritten card provided by the PPVs?” he asked.

Phoong visited Kadamaian in Kota Belud on Saturday to deliver food baskets under the invitation of Kadamaian assemblyman Datuk Ewon Benedick.

“These are small gifts from Luyang, we always believe in helping those in need regardless of race, region and skin colour,” said Phoong.

Phoong in his statement further elaborated issues relating to the vaccine and MySejahtera application.

“The one-dose CanSino vaccine only resolved the issue of mobility in rural areas. However, they are still struggling to understand and utilise MySejahtera to show their vaccination certificates.

“The Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) especially MySejahtera team must go down to the ground, especially in rural areas to understand the inconvenience and challenges brought by the MySejahtera application.

“For example, a villager who does not have a smartphone, is he prohibited to enter supermarkets and eateries as he cannot show his certificate? How can he prove that he is fully vaccinated? Are these issues addressed?

“The authorities must adopt a more friendly approach to truly resolve all these issues,” he said.

Phoong who is also Luyang assemblyman, reminds Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin to resolve digital certificate issue before 15th of September.

“Earlier on, I revealed numerous issues regarding the digital certificate. For the past week, I have received more than 10 cases on a daily basis regarding their missing digital certificate.

“As the Kota Kinabalu City Hall is ready to enforce starting from 15th of September, only fully vaccinated citizens are allowed to enter supermarkets and eateries.

“Although the Health Minister, Khairy has instructed the MySejahtera team to resolve the issue within seven days, I hope that they could tackle the issue or offer an alternative before the end of the grace period,” he said.

Phoong who is also DAPSY Sabah chief suggested earlier that MySejahtera should set up mobile service counters to address these issues one-on-one.