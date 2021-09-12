Baru tests positive for Covid-19, to be absent from Parliament sitting

KUCHING (Sept 12): Selangau MP Baru Bian has tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday (Sept 10) and hence will be absent from the Parliament sitting from tomorrow (Sept 13).

In a statement today, the Parti Bersatu Sarawak (PSB) lawmaker said he was scheduled to fly to Kuala Lumpur from here today to attend the Parliament sitting beginning tomorrow.

“However, I tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday night when I underwent the mandatory RT-PCR test three days before Parliament sitting.

“I was asked to undergo quarantine until Sept 21, so will have to be absent from Parliament until the quarantine is completed,” he said.

Baru, who is Ba Kelalan assemblyman, said he was experiencing mild flu-like symptoms and had a slight fever on Friday which subsided overnight.

He believed the vaccination which he had received some months ago had prevented a serious illness requiring hospitalisation.

“And I strongly urge those who have not been vaccinated to get the vaccine. It could save your life,” he added.