Bawang Assan PDP Youth chief against new syariah law plan

SIBU (Sept 12): A local youth leader of the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) is against the plan recently stated by Deputy Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Ahmad Marzuki Shaary about four new syariah laws being drafted by the government, which would include a Bill on control and restriction over propagation of non-Muslim religions.

Bawang Assan PDP Youth chief Councillor Joshua Ting said it angered him to see that amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, there were politicians who were out to provoke racial and religious issues.

“This issue (of the planned restriction over propagation of non-Muslim religions) has caused public grievances on the internet.

“I oppose this Bill. Malaysia is a multicultural country and religious freedom is included in Article 11(1) of the Federal Constitution,” he said, highlighting multiculturalism as ‘the most unique thing in Malaysia’.

Adding on, Ting said freedom of religion was among the key elements of a democratic country and moreover, every religion must accord respect to one another, instead of suppression.

He also believed that the leaders should focus more on the nation’s recovery plan.

“I think this is the most urgent task that we have to address – to improve the situation and to make sure that the economy can recover,” he said.