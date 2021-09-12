Cop killed after motorcycle crushed into lorry

PENAMPANG: A policeman was killed in a road accident when his motorcycle rammed into the rear of a lorry along Jalan Kota Kinabalu/Papar, near the Lok Kawi Camp in Putatan.

Corporal Rozlan Shahruddin Abd Ajik, 35, and attached with the Putatan police station, was believed to be on his way home when he lost control of his motorcycle before hitting the rear of the lorry just before midnight on Sept 11.

Penampang police chief DSP Mohd Haris Ibrahim said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics and the body was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a postmortem.

Police have detained the lorry driver to assist in investigation under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

It was learned that the victim was off duty when the incident occurred.