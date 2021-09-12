Covid-19: Eight fatalities in Sarawak today

KUCHING (Sept 11): Sarawak recorded eight Covid-19 fatalities today, the youngest of which was a 31-year-old man from Bintulu, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee said the victim, who died at Bintulu Hospital, had tested positive on September 8.

“His medical history also showed that he had inflammatory liver disease,” it added.

Another fatality also involved a man in his 30s and this case was one of three brought-in-dead cases reported today.

“The 38-year-old victim from Kuching had tested positive on September 10.

“This victim, along with another 46-year-old male victim from Kuching who tested positive on September 8, had no known medical history,” said the committee.

It added the other BID case involved an 86-year-old man from Asajaya who tested positive on September 8 and had a history of hypertension.

All three BID cases were brought to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

Another death case was also reported in Kuching involving an 81-year-old woman from the same district.

The victim, who had hypertension and diabetes, tested positive on August 31 and had died at SGH.

Bintulu also reported another two deaths involving male victims from the same district who had died at Bintulu Hospital.

One of them was a 73-year-old with no known medical history while the other, a 68-year-old, had hypertension, heart disease, gout and kidney disease.

Both victims had tested positive on August 24.

Sibu reported one death case involving an 84-year-old man who tested positive on September 7.

The victim, who hailed from Sibu, had hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia, heart disease and kidney disease. He died at Sibu Hospital.

Sarawak’s Covid-19 death toll now stands at 625.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,808 recovered Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals and quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centres (PKRC) across the state.

SDMC said 1,571 were discharged from SGH and PKRC under SGH; 315 from PKRC Serian; 233 from Sibu Hospital and the PKRC under Sibu Hospital; 174 from Miri Hospital and PKRC under Miri Hospital; 150 from Bintulu Hospital and the PKRC under Bintulu Hospital; 150 from PKRC Unimas; 71 from Kapit Hospital and the PKRC under Kapit Hospital; 60 from PKRC Mukah; 56 from PKRC Betong; 10 from Sri Aman Hospital and PKRC under Sri Aman Hospital; 10 from PKRC Lawas; six from Limbang Hospital and the PKRC under Limbang Hospital; and two from Sarikei Hospital and the PKRC under Sarikei Hospital.

“The total number of recoveries in the state have now increased to 115,954 or 73.95 per cent out of the overall cases,” said the committee.

It also said that 39,982 patients were still warded and under medical supervision at hospitals and PKRCs throughout the state including 72 cases who are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 19 intubated cases.