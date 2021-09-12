Covid-19: New record high in Sarawak as daily cases spike to 5,291 out of 19,198 nationwide

KUCHING (Sept 12): Sarawak chalked up its highest Covid-19 daily figure today with 5,291 cases.

The figure, which is the highest recorded in the country, marks the first time the state’s daily number of cases have breached the 5,000-mark.

A Facebook post from Ministry of Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today said that the state’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 156,798.

Malaysia today registered 19,198 new daily Covid-19 infections, bringing its number of cumulative cases to 1,979,698.

In addition to Sarawak, seven other states also reported four-digit cases namely Selangor (2,347), Johor (2,110), Sabah (1,717), Kelantan (1,435), Penang (1,309), Kedah (1,256), and Perak (1,118).

This is followed by Terengganu (930), Pahang (584), Kuala Lumpur (376), Melaka (340), and Negeri Sembilan (283).

Perlis, Putrajaya and Labuan registered the lowest number of cases at 67, 32 and three cases respectively.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham also informed that intensive care unit (ICU) beds allocated to Covid-19 patients nationwide were at 78 per cent occupancy as of 5pm yesterday (Sept 11).

Sarawak’s ICU usage recorded 73 per cent of 120 beds at the time.

Kedah had the highest ICU usage at 118 per cent from 104 beds, followed by Penang at 100 per cent (73 beds), Johor at 94 per cent (120 beds), and Perak at 92 per cent (114 beds).

For non-ICU beds, it was registered at 75 per cent occupancy as of 5pm yesterday with three states above maximum capacity namely Penang with 103 per cent out of 830 beds, Johor with 102 per cent (2,538 beds) and Perlis with 101 per cent (195 beds).

Sarawak had recorded 83 per cent out of the 1,022 beds.