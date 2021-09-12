Driver high on drugs kills two on Federal Highway after driving against traffic

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 12): Two youths were killed when a driver, suspected to be high on drugs, rammed his car into another vehicle on Federal Highway this morning.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Baharuddin Mat Taib said the suspect was driving against traffic on the Federal Highway heading towards Klang when he rammed into the victims’ car around 2.09am.

Baharuddin said the suspect has been arrested and is currently under a six-day police remand to facilitate investigations.

“The 24-year-old suspect was driving a pick-up truck against traffic on the Federal Highway this morning when he rammed into a car at 2.09am. The car was driven by a 19-year-old woman with an 18-year-old male passenger on board.

“Urine tests showed the pickup truck driver was positive for ganja,” he said in a statement.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act for the offence of causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.”

He added that a postmortem is being conducted on the two bodies at Shah Alam hospital.

Police urged anyone with information that can help with investigations to contact Inspector Muhammad Hasrul Suhaimi at 011-31215697. – Malay Mail