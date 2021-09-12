Education minister: Students can choose not to attend school, attendance is regardless of Covid-19 vaccination status

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 12): Vaccinated or not, all students can attend school, says Education Minister Datuk Radzi Jidin.

He said students can choose to continue learning from home if they do not want to attend school in person.

“If parents want to keep their children at home, they can continue to learn from home,” said Radzi during a press conference today.

“Learning from home, however, will be slightly different now as teachers will be in school. So they will learn whatever the teachers have prepared for the week.

“We are posting lots of material on the PerkasaKu system as guides and learning tools for teachers and students.”

“Vaccines for students starting with 16- and 17-year-olds and those with comorbidities is an ongoing process. School reopening coincides with the vaccination drive for teenagers and higher tertiary students.”

Radzi was asked why primary and secondary students can return to school when his colleague, the higher education minister, said only students who have been fully vaccinated can return to campus.

He said it is a different scenario as the vaccination drive for university students had started, adding that it is best to get children back to school as they have missed two years of proper education.

Radzi said schools will reopen in stages from October 3, with those in states in Phase 2, 3 and 4 doing so based on several caveats as stipulated by the ministry.

The current system will only allow 50 per cent capacity with alternating weeks for attendance. Radzi said this was to limit numbers and mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

He said this system will be in place until a time when the ministry feels it is safe enough to return to normalcy with full attendance. — Malay Mail