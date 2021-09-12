Extensive credit transfer pathway options

If you’re looking to complete your studies abroad, HELP University’s programmes may be your best route. HELP University offers various programmes that enables students to transfer their credits to numerous universities around the world specifically in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, China and more.

These include programmes such as Business, IT, Law, Education, Psychology, Foundation to name a few.

Most Bachelor programmes offered at HELP have a standard 1+2 (i.e. one year at HELP, and 2 years abroad) or 2+1 arrangements with overseas universities, whereas students in a Diploma programme can also plan for 2+2 or 2+1.5 arrangements with overseas universities. This means that HELP programmes are pretty flexible to suit and cater to the preference of students.

Moreover, with these arrangements, students get the benefits of studying abroad as well as savings in fees and living expenses as they can opt to cut down the total cost of completing their studies at their dream universities.

HELP has built a good track record with partner universities around the globe with these universities recognise HELP’s high academic standards. It has continued to enjoy strong relationships with top universities in the world such as The University of Queensland, The Australian National University, University of Melbourne, University of New South Wales, University of Western Australia, University of Adelaide, Macquarie University, University of Bristol, University of Leeds, Cardiff University, University of Liverpool, Queen’s University of Belfast and the University of London amongst many others. HELP University is a pioneer in twinning programmes with foreign universities for more than three decades.

One of the most popular credit transfer programmes is the credit transfer arrangement with The University of Queensland for HELP’s Business and IT programmes. HELP’s Business and IT students are accepted into the final year of relevant bachelor’s programmes at the University of Queensland which has consistently been ranked top 50 in the world. Furthermore, The Faculty of Business, Economic & Accounting is the only Faculty in Malaysia that has a 2+1 arrangement with the Faculty of Business, Economics & Law of the University of Queensland.

To date, more than 150 HELP students have won various scholarships from The University of Queensland since 2008. Many others have also won scholarships from other top Australian universities to continue their studies.

HELP University’s accounting programme is the first accounting programme offered by a private university in Malaysia to be accredited by CPA Australia. The accounting programme is also granted maximum exemptions by professional bodies such as ACCA, ICAEW, and MAICSA. Accounting is also the most. popular programme in the faculty

Another popular transfer programme is the UK Degree Transfer Programme (Law) that enables students to pursue a prestigious law degree at HELP University and be able to transfer to leading partner universities in the United Kingdom such as the University of West of England Bristol, Cardiff University, University of Leeds, University of Manchester, University of Sheffield, Aberystwyth University, Liverpool University, Northumbria University, School of Oriental & African Studies, London (SOAS) and the University of Hertfordshire.

Even at a pre-u level, the HELP Foundation programmes allow you to seamlessly continue your studies abroad upon successful completion. This is also due to its well-established partnerships with universities worldwide in countries such as the United Kingdom (UK), Australia, New Zealand, the United States of America (USA), and Russia.

This means that with a HELP Foundation, you can enjoy direct entry into degree programmes at top-rated universities such as The Australian National University (ANU) and The University of Queensland in Australia, as well as University of Sheffield, and University of Leeds in the UK. In addition, HELP also provides you with a variety of degree transfer programmes after you complete your foundation, such as 1 + 2, 1.5 + 1.5, and 2 + 1 making it a flexible programme depending on your budget.

In 2020, HELP University became the only university in Asia to achieve 5 Stars in 9 categories of the QS Stars Rating System which benchmarks universities against global best practices. The QS Stars Rating confirms that HELP University delivers world-class standards in key areas including teaching, employability, internationalisation, facilities and academic development, as well as a 5-Star rating in social responsibility and inclusiveness and in specialist areas such as business and management for our MBA programme and for online learning across all of our programmes.

Furthermore, in the same year, HELP was ranked No. 1 among 650 universities in Asia for Outbound Student Exchange programmes in the globally recognised Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Ranking: Asia 2021.

Part of HELP’s aspiration is to create the “Analytics Generation” or “A*Gen”, a huge sum of investment is put into staff development and training. This investment has paid off handsomely as HELP University was awarded the Premier Digital Tech University (PDTU) status in 2019 by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) in recognition of its quality and commitment in offering top-notch digital technology courses and producing talented digital technology competent graduates.

In an effort to achieve this aspiration, all students are also given the opportunity to complete a free certificate in data and business analytics to enable our graduates to thrive in the IR4.0 era.

