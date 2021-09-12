Fully vaccinated requirement postponed

KOTA KINABALU: Enforcement of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) requiring employees and customers in the trade and distribution sectors, restaurants and supermarkets to be fully vaccinated in order to enter the premises will be deferred to September 21, when Sabah achieves its target of vaccinating 60 per cent of the adult population.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said the SOP was initially announced to take effect after September 15.

However, he said only 52 per cent of the adult population in Sabah were vaccinated as of Sunday.

As such, he said the enforcement date of the SOP would be deferred to September 21 this year, when Sabah achieves its target of vaccinating 60 per cent of the adult population.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said there was also delay among employees in the trade and distribution sectors, restaurants and supermarkets in getting their second dose of vaccine, particularly for Astra-Zeneca.

“Hence, employers are allowed to apply for temporary exemption.

“Applications, which should include a list of their employees, dates of their first dose of vaccination and scheduled dates for the second jab, are required to be submitted to the local authorities,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

Employers have called for the September 15 grace period for the fully vaccinated requirement to be extended as some of their workers are not fully inoculated.